Kimora Lee Simmons Relaunches Baby Phat: See the Stars Who Loved the Iconic Early 2000s Brand

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Kimora Lee Simmonsis celebrating International Women's Day by sharing some big news: Baby Phat is coming back!
Her daughter Ming Lee Simmons is sharing the exciting news on her Instagram, writing, "Baby Phat has always been a brand for women. We have always celebrated every shape, every size, every race, every background; every woman. In 2019, we're bringing it back for ALL of us... Because we're worth celebrating."
Kimora is happy to share that she is once again the proud owner of the streetwear brand after leaving her position at the company in 2010. Now that she is back in business, Kimora has a grand vision for the future of the company, which includes a switch from designing streetwear to creating sportswear and an ambitious launch date for this later year.
During her ten years as creative director, Kimora made the brand famous in the early 'aughts by staging over-the-top runway shows, creating memorable designs and attracting famous A-listers who regularly sported the clothing line.
And the designs weren't just limited to women's fashion. Pretty soon there were lingerie lines, kids clothing and more.
To see some of Baby Phat's biggest celebrity devotees, check out the gallery below!
Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Fresh off her American Idol win, the country superstar perfects mid-2000s trends at Baby Phat's fall 2006 runway show.
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images
Rihanna
Goddess alert! The singing sensation turns heads at a Baby Phat show in 2006.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Long before they were parents of two, this A-list couple turned out for Baby Phat's spring 2009 after-party in NYC.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Russell Simmons & Kim Kardashian
Kimora Lee Simmon's ex and the E! reality star sit front row for one of Baby Phat's final presentations in 2009.
Michel Dufour/WireImage
Paris Hilton & 50 Cent
Dynamic duo alert? The socialite and rapper party the night away at a Cannes Film Festival party hosted by Baby Phat in 2006.
Bill Davila/FilmMagic
Alicia Keys
Show us a more iconic look. We'll wait.
Lester Cohen Archive/WireImage
Hayden Panettiere & Ashlee Simpson-Ross
The teen queens pair up at a Teen People bash hosted by Baby Phat.
Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Christina Millian
The "Dip It Low" songstress is bronzed from head to toe at Baby Phat's fashion show in 2006.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Monica, Ice-T & CoCo
Three's company!
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Aubrey O'Day & Tinsley Mortimer
The Danity Kane singer and now star of Real Housewives of New York City deliver a blast from Baby Phat's past in 2009.
Gregory Pace/FilmMagic
Lil Kim & Missy Elliot
Legends only! The hip-hop superstars reunite at Baby Phat's show during Fashion Week in 2005.
JP Yim/Getty Images
Kimora Lee Simmons
The designer and her two daughters take one final strut down the Baby Phat catwalk.
Get your wallets ready, because the brand is expected to drop new designs by the end of this year!