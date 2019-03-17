The Luck of the Irish Cast: Where Are They Now This St. Patrick's Day?

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 17 years since Disney Channel first premiered The Luck of the Irish.

When the film was first released, it charmed audiences with the story of a basketball player named Kyle Johnson who discovers that he is part leprechaun.

Talk about family secrets!

From there, Kyle goes on a wild journey, discovering more about his heritage and his family, while trying to figure out who stole his grandfather's gold coin. It's no wonder this film is now deemed to be a Disney Channel classic—up there with the likes of Cadet Kelly and Smart House. And what would St. Patrick's Day be if Disney did not show the movie? So we can all relive our childhoods for one night, obviously.

(Fingers Crossed. No pressure, Disney)

Just think about it! When The Luck of the Irish was first released, Beyoncé had yet to stop the world with her iconic single "Crazy in Love," and The Bachelor wasn't our Monday night obsession because it hadn't premiered yet! It would be years until Instagram would be invented, and we still rented movies from a place called Blockbuster.