Amber Tamblyn's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Tribute on IWD Will Inspire You

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants lives on.

In honor of International Women's Day, Amber Tamblyn is giving a shout-out to her friends Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel. "Today on International Women's Day, I'm giving a shout out to the women I have been through hell and back with. The women I don't get to see enough, but when I do, we pick right back up where we left off," the 35-year-old writes. "The women I have held and the women who have held me, both literally and metaphorically. The women I have acted with, got in fights with, wiped up a dance floor with, cried at each other's weddings with, kissed each other's brand new babies with, drank a LOT of wine with, had sleep overs with, had meltdowns with, and had life altering experiences with."

She writes this as the caption for a selfie of herself with America, Alexis and Blake, who are all beaming with joy.