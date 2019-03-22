Mini Me! Proof That Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Phillippe Are Basically Twins

She's legally blonde, beautiful and bold and those are just some of the reasons why we love Reese Witherspoon.

The Big Little Lies star turns 43 years old today and therefore we're in the celebratory mood. For decades now we've been fans of the blonde beauty and that's why we're all-in on this birthday celebration.

Whether its being a badass in business with her Hello Sunshine media brand or her Draper James clothing line, or she's slaying on screen with films like Sweet Home Alabama, Wild or Legally Blonde, Witherspoon is one of Hollywood's favorite darlings.

What makes her even cuter and more lovable is that fact that she's a super mom. She has three children, is all about making the holidays perfect and somehow mixes her southern roots into her California lifestyle and we're not worthy of all of her awesomeness.

While we love all of her relationships with each of her kids, its her bond with eldest child and only daughter Ava Phillippe that we can't get enough of.