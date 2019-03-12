Krystina's Boobs Look Like "a Tennis Ball Plopped in a Sock" & She Wants an Upgrade on Botched

When Krystina got implants the first time, she was going for drama.

"I wanted them to look like beach balls," says the 32-year-old U.K. resident in this clip from Wednesday's new Botched episode. "I definitely think the bigger the better. I love the fake look."

It's been more than a decade since that initial breast surgery. And even though Krystina's undergone three more since then—in addition to a cosmetic procedure that gave her "heart-shaped" nipples—she still hasn't seen the larger-than-life results she's been going after. At the start of the new clip, Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow's hopeful patient explains that, in stark contrast to the results she was hoping for, her chest is looking pretty deflated these days.