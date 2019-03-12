Checking In on All the Famous Men on Lindsay Lohan’s Infamous Sex List 5 Years Later

"Dozens of top stars panic" their cover story boldly claimed of the list being revealed, going onto ask, "What will they tell their wives and girlfriends?"

Oh, you forgot about the list? Don't worry, we remember it. Rather than store dates, you know, like the birthdays of beloved family members or the deadline for filing taxes, we hold onto the truly important ones. For example: March 12, 2014, a day we look back on as L-Day, when InTouch Weekly printed a list of *alleged* famous conquests written by Lohan, with only 18 names revealed and the remaining 18 blurred out. (All written on a Scattegories playing card, a very important detail.)

No offense to Angie, but the only list we care about is Lindsay Lohan 's infamous sex list.

As for the remaining six names? Well, they've never been revealed. Consider it one of Hollywood's biggest unsolved mysteries.

Of course, people went nuts, speculating on the details behind the exposed names and guessing which celebrities' names were still blurred. A week later, on March 19, the tabloid revealed 12 more names , with several A-listers included .

Aside from giving the world the infamous scene of the media mogul laying into Lohan—"You need to cut the bulls--t!"—it also was responsible for InTouch getting its hands on the handwritten list. At least according to Lohan, who confirmed that she did in fact list all of the men she'd been with during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live to promote Lindsay.

You see, at the time of the list's scandalous leak, Lohan was starring on Lindsay, her OWN reality show that documented her recovery and attempt to revitalize her career. At least, that's what its original concept was, before it became clear that this was more like a documentation of Oprah's growing frustration with the Mean Girls star.

"That was actually my fifth step in AA at Betty Ford. And someone, when I was moving during the OWN show, must have taken a photo of it. And so that's a really personal thing and it's really unfortunate," she said, "I talk about it on the last episode on the OWN show, so to be continued."

"You know, I'm going to get serious for a second," the actress told Andy Cohen when he playfully brought up the list.

(And no offense to some of other men on the list, including some former athletes and artists, but we kept it to just the bigger names. So you can go shave your backs now/be grateful we didn't once again tie you to this list?)

After the leak, some of the famous men listed denied it, some copped to it and some flat-out ignored it. But, being the human garbage disposals we are when it comes to all things celebrities and pop culture, we could never forget it, so we decided to check in on Lohan's list, five years later.

Zach Pagano/NBC James Franco James Franco was one of the few men to publicly deny hooking up with Lohan following the InTouch story, addressing it during an interview with LA Mag while promoting his book of poetry, which included several poems about the Just My Luck star. "Lindsay herself has told lies about me with her people-she's-slept-with list!" he said of writing about her. "So I feel like what I said is much less than what she's said." But it wasn't the first time he had spoken about not hooking up with Lohan, as he revealed he turned her down after meeting through mutual friends during a 2013 interview with Howard Stern before the list came out. "I don't want to brag about it. I don't know how that got out," he said of rejecting her advances. "She was having issues even then, so you feel weird. Honestly, she was a friend. I've met a lot of people that are troubled and sometimes you don't want to do that...we were friends." Post-List Life: The multi-hypenate starred in Hulu's limited series 11.22.63, before playing twin brothers on HBO's The Deuce. He earned a Golden Globe for his turn as The Room filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in 2016's The Disaster Artist, which he also directed. But soon after his win, the 40-year-old was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in a report from the LA Times. He denied the allegations during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, saying, "In my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being," Franco said. "I do it whenever I know that there's something wrong or needs to be changed, and I make it a point to do it. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long. So, I don't want to shut them down in anyway. It's, I think, a good thing, and I support it." Since then, he's kept a low profile, but is still with Isabel Pakzad, a model he began dating in 2017.

NBC Adam Levine Like Franco, the Maroon 5 frontman actually spoke out publicly about the list, denying it during a chat with Howard Stern. "That's not true," he said, before going onto to pull a Bill Clinton: "I did not have sexual intercourse with Lindsay Lohan!" When Stern said Franco also denied the allegation, Levine said, "That's because I think we're being truthful about that very specific thing. A lot of people probably did, I don't know." Post-List Life: The 39-year-old is doing just fine, still serving as a coach on NBC's award-winning reality competition series The Voice and his band recently headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. In July 2014, he married Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, and the couple have two children together: Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 1. Like we said: he's doing just fine.

Courtesy of Lindt Chocolate Justin Timberlake Oh boy. OK, so back in 2008, there was a report that Lohan and Justin Timberlake had hooked up. Never confirmed. Never verified. But it's in 2009 is when things really get juicy though, as Lohan and the "SexyBack" singer were allegedly both at Avenue Lounge in New York and afterwards Lindsay tweeted (then deleted) "where's jb cheater?," seemingly trying to put him on blast for cheating on Jessica Biel, his then-GF whom he had a brief split with in 2011. Arguably the biggest names on the list, Timberlake nor Biel have never addressed his inclusion/Lohan's tweets. Life Post-List: Timberlake and Biel married in a romantic ceremony in southern Italy, one year before the leaked list. "I think it's important to remember that you go into something like marriage knowing that you don't know very much about it at all," Timberlake he said in 2012 after getting hitched. "But I do look at the marriage of my mother and stepdad, and what makes it work for them is that it's a team effort." And in April 2015, welcomed son Silas.

Article continues below

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC Zac Efron We still LOL over Lohan misspelling the High School Musical star's name. The two former Disney stars were clearly friends ahead of the list scandal, with Efron even saying Lohan was "the best" at the premiere of Charlie St. Cloud. And on the L-day, Efron was asked about his inclusion by a paparazzo. Alas, he just smiled, but refused to answer. Lohan plead the fifth when asked about people on the list, including Efron, on Watch What Happens Live. Life Post-List: Still no "K" in his name, the heartthrob found comedy success with Neighbors and Baywatch and finally returned to his musical roots in 207's The Greatest Showman. And he's also getting into the true crime game in Netflix's Extremely Wicked, Shocking Evil, and Vile as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. (The Internet thinks he may be too hot to play Bundy. Discuss!) In his personal life, just a few weeks after the list was revealed, Efron made headlines after getting into an alleged physical altercation with homeless men on Skid Row in Downtown L.A., one year after he checked into rehab. In terms of his love life, he dated model Sami Miro for two years before splitting up in 2016. "It wasn't an easy breakup," a source told E! News of the split. "Distance and work schedules got in the way with their relationship and Zac wanted to focus on his career." But now, Efron, 31, seems ready to be in a relationship, as he's reportedly dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro, 23.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for UNICEF Orlando Bloom "Orli Bloom"'s name being outed was both surprising and not surprising, as they were both coming up on the Hollywood scene around the same time, but there were never any reports or sightings of the duo together. They were both targeted by the infamous Bling Ring, so perhaps they commiserated over that ordeal together? Around the same time of the list drama, Bloom was just coming out of his relationship with Miranda Kerr, the Victoria's Secret model he was married to for three years before the couple split in 2013. Also important: he was rumored to have hooked up with Selena Gomez the same month the list came out. (March 2014 seemed to be quite a tabloid peak or valley [depending on your perspective] for The Pirates of the Caribbean star.) Post-List Life: He's engaged to Katy Perry! Bloom proposed to the pop singer on Valentine's Day, a little over three years after they first met at a Golden Globes after party. After a short break, Bloom got down on one knee with a $5 million engagement ring, officially giving new meaning to the term "bling ring."

Nico Tortorella After first striking up a friendship in 2011, Tortorella, who had been dating pilates instructor Bethany Meyers on-and-off since 2006, popping up on Lohan's list wasn't too much of a surprise, seeing as how he fake proposed to her in 2013. In a since deleted Instagram post, Lohan captioned a pic of Tortorella on bended knee as "my first proposal," just ahead of one of her stints in rehab. Post-List Life: Tortorella has starred on TVLand's beloved drama Younger since it premiered in 2015 and he's in the show's major love triangle. In real-life, he married Meyers in "genderbending" outfits in March 2018, after revealing he was sexually fluid and identifies as pansexual. "If you had to label it, Nico and I are in a queer polyamorous relationship," Meyers wrote in the LGBTQ publication them. "Labels that help people understand, but not labels that define us. Most think we planned this and one day decided we would be multiple-love kind of people. We didn't. It's just the way our relationship developed over 12 years." Though he's now married, Tortorella is still super close with Lohan, even recently popping up on her MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan's Lohan Beach Club, on which her business partner spilled some interesting tea: "Nico has been in Lindsay's life for a long time, they were engaged before." Lohan confirmed the news, saying, "Yes, we were engaged." Who knows if she was serious, but she went onto say, "We're like brother and sister when we're together. Nico was really special to me, I think he's a great guy, he's respectful."

Article continues below

Warner Independent Pictures Colin Farrell Well, No one was all that surprised by Colin Farrell's name being on the list, as they were spotted partying together a few times in 2004. Lohan was far from the last tabloid magnet Farrell was spotted with, as he was also linked to Britney Spears, Carmen Electra and his Alexander co-star Angelina Jolie. Lohan did make an appearance during Farrell's 2004 hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, which poked fun at his way with the ladies by having him give pointers to some of the cast members. Lohan appeared as a way for Farrell to show off his pick-up techniques. "I'll be in your dressing room," she tells him by the end of the bit. A decade later though, the Irish actor was in a different place in his life after going to rehab in 2008, with his rep telling E! News they "ignore gossip older than nine years old." Post List-Life: The former Hollywood bad boy has fully reformed and has been open about his struggles with addiction, even checking himself into a treatment facility in 2018 as a "preemptive" measure just after celebrating a decade of sobriety the previous year. "I began to come out of the haze that I was in and had burrowed myself into so deeply," he said back in 2008 of getting sober. "Basically, I'd been fairly drunk or high since I was 14. I was very drunk and high for 16 years, so it was a tough life change, and I was dying. I'm one of the lucky ones." Professionally, the 42-year-old father of two has starred in critically acclaimed indies like The Lobster and The Beguiled, as well as major blockbusters like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the upcoming live-action take on Disney's Dumbo.

John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images Joaquin Phoenix We're pretty sure this is who Lohan meant when she wrote "J. Pheonix" on her list, as the two were rumored to have hooked up in 2006 and then were also spotted together in 2010, during his whole I'm Still Here phase, during which he said he was quitting acting to become a rapper but then pretended it was all for a movie directed by Casey Affleck? Sorry for reminding you that that exists. Post-List Life: Alas, he did not pursue a rap career, and returned to acting, and will next take on the role of the Joker in a standalone movie about the DC Comics' iconic villain's transition from stand-up comic to murderous psychopath. And he might be dating Rooney Mara, after playing Jesus to her Mary Magdalene in a 2018 film. Feels pretty on-brand for both of them.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images Ashton Kutcher Ashton Kutcher earned the honor of landing the first name listed on the list, which came out just after his engagement to Mila Kunis was confirmed. While he's never publicly sounded off on the alleged hookup, the National Enquirer ran a story in that the duo had a quick fling before they went on to co-star in 2006's Bobby. Making things potentially awkward? The film also starred Kutcher's then-wife Demi Moore; the couple wed in 2005 before announcing their split in 2011. Given the film's narrative structure, none of its three stars shared any scenes together. Of course, Kutcher co-starred with Wilmer Valderrama, whom Lohan dated for a few months in 2003-04 (their relationship went public after she turned 18), on That '70s Show from 1998-2006. Post List-Life: In July 2015, the former That '70s Show co-stars got married in a private ceremony, months after welcoming their first child, a daughter named Wyatt. And in November 2016, Kunis and Kutcher's son Dimitri was born. While he's currently starring Netflix's hit sitcom The Ranch, Kutcher's more interested in being a tech entrepreneur and philanthropy these days, a far cry from his Punk'd days. "For me, the difference has become doing things that have some level of social relevance," Kutcher, 41, explained to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast. "that have the potential to leave an imprint and change the way people see something or think about something."

Article continues below

Chris Weeks/WireImage.com Wilmer Valderrama One of the few official boyfriends included on the list, That '70s Show star, then 24, was by the then-18-year-old Lohan's side when she was hospitalized for exhaustion back in 2004. "He was the first [famous guy]," Lohan told Howard Stern in January 2019 of her romance with Valderrama, going in to call him a "good guy." They dated for "like a year and a half" and she even guest-starred on his show. But after their split, he discussed their sex life in great detail during an interview with—who else?—Howard Stern in 2006. (He later said he regretted talking about his previous romances.) Soon after the list came out, Lohan revealed on Ellen's show that her song "Over It" off of debut album was about Valderrama, though it isn't the only song their relationship inspired: Ashlee Simpson revealed in 2018 that her hit song "Boyfriend" was in fact denying the 2005 rumor that Valderrama broke up with Lohan for her. Ahhh, sweet nostalgia. Post List-Life: When Lohan's list was leaked, Valderrama was in a pretty serious relationship with Demi Lovato, whom he also started dating when she turned 18. By 2015, marriage seemed to be in the couple's future, with Lovato saying "I am very, very in love with him" during an interview on a New Zealand radio station. "I think—we will probably wait a little bit longer, but—if he asked tomorrow I would say yes." But after six years together, they called it quits in June 2016. Still, Valderrama was remained a part of the singer's support system, including being there for her during her drug overdose and rehab stay last summer. On job front, Valderrama joined the cast of NCIS, TV's No. 1 network drama, in 2016, and has guest-starred on former co-star Ashton Kutcher's Netflix show The Ranch.

Lou Rocco/ABC Ryan Phillippe Lohan reportedly hooked up with the Cruel Intentions star in 2007, shortly after his split from Reese Witherspoon. (Another misspelled name, BTW, as Lohan only had one "L" in his last name, which...fair.) Per Us Weekly, Lohan "loved the drama" of it all. Per Phillippe in a 2008 interview with Howard Stern addressing the report, the MTV reality star "wanted" him but denied a hookup. Post List-Life: Phillippe went to the small screen in the wake of LiLo List-gate, starring in ABC's Secrets and Lies before USA Network's Shooter from 2016 to 2018. As for his love life, he was engaged to law student Paulina Slagte for a few years before calling it quits in 2016. Then, Phillippe rumored to have hooked up with Katy Perry in 2017, but he hilariously denied it by tweeting, "I am not dating Katy Perry. Barely know her. Please stop flying helicopters over my house. She is not here. Thx." Perry joined in on the fun, responding, "Can you let me out of this basement pls?" She then added, "Hi, @RyanPhillippe, nice to meet you. Sorry about that. Carry on." Later that year, though, his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt filed a $1 million assault lawsuit against the 44-year-old father of two, with the Play Miss June 2017 alleging he kicked and punched her during a fight over the summer. An "utterly devastated" Phillippe denied the claim, with his rep calling it "utterly false" and an "unjustified attempt to extort money from Phillippe, and to gain publicity for herself and her modeling career." And in December 2018, Phillippe tweeted a a few non-sequiturs while on vacation, with one calling out an unnamed opportunist ex going on to receive some attention. "hey. if you're an ex of mine, stop asking people you met through me for free stuff, cuz i don't, n it's a BAD look for you. love ryan. ever bod keep being like, 'your ex callin for free s--t and we don't know her like that. smh," he griped. "frankly, i'm tired of hearing ab it. find ya own.'"

Alex Berliner/AB Images Jamie Dornan In 2006, around the first time of the Irish model's first acting gig in Marie Antoinette, Jamie was rumored to have had a "fling" with Lohan as the two were spotted—gasp!—holding hands. Jamie's rep tells E! News, "We don't comment on our client's personal lives." Life Post-List: He became a worldwide superstar, thanks to his turn as Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey series. And after married Amelia Warner in 2013, the couple have welcomed two daughters Dulcie, 5, and Elva, 3, and they are expecting their third child. "Being a dad is the best," Dornan told the Sunday Times.

Article continues below

Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd. Benicio Del Toro Following the arrival of his daughter, Delilah, with (his maybe one-time girlfriend/hookup?) socialite Kimberly Stewart in 2011, Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro once again found himself in the tabloids when "B.Del Torro" was included on the list, with a 2006 report about their alleged hookup resurfacing. The two reportedly met at a birthday party when Lohan was 19, though her reps denied the rumored encounter while graciously calling Del Toro a "wonderful" man in a statement to the Daily News. Post-List Life: The actor has had a bit of a resurgence since the list. He's now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy) and was introduced into the Stars Wars franchise in The Last Jedi. And the 52-year-old star is set to voice Swiper in upcoming Dora the Explorer movie.

Courtesy: Willie Davis for Lexus Evan Peters One of the more surprising names on the list was Evan Peters, who became the Internet's boyfriend when American Horror Story first debuted in 2011. Prior to that, he was mostly known for his smaller roles in films such as the superhero flick Kick-Ass and the teen comedy Sleepover. We couldn't figure out a connection to LiLo then and we still can't now, truly one of the great mysteries of our generation. When the list came out, Peters was engaged to his Adult World co-star Emma Roberts, who would go on to star opposite him in AHS' future installments, proposing over the Christmas holiday in 2013. Post List-Life. Still engaged to Emma Roberts (despite a brief split! Still on American Horror Story! Oh, and he also became a superhero himself, thanks to his buzzy turn as Quicksilver in the X-Men franchise.

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Garrett Hedlund Lohan's on-screen love interest in 2007's Georgia Rule was not amused by his name being listed! "I told In Touch that was completely not true and they chose to run it anyway," his rep said. "They worked in a film together. That's it. So annoying!" Post-List Life: On the acting front, Hedlund starred as a young Captain Hook in 2015's box office disappointment Pan, the critically acclaimed Mudbound and most recently, he's co-starring with Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam in Netflix's Triple Frontier (aka he was present on the beach when Affleck's infamous back tat was snapped). As far as romances? After meeting Kirsten Dunst in 2011 on the set of On the Road, Hedlund dated the Fargo star for four years before breaking up in 2016.

Article continues below

Rindoff/Charriau/WireImage Lukas Haas Back in 2009, Lohan made headlines after she allegedly hooked up with Leonardo DiCaprio at a club in Los Angeles, later attending an after-party at the Oscar winner's house. Lohan responded to the rumors by telling Gossip Gop, "Hahahaha. You couldn't be more wrong." When the list came out, it made sense that her laughter over the assumption that she was hooking up with DiCaprio was because she was actually with his BFF/eternal wing man Lukas Haas. Post-List Life: Professionally, Haas has had parts in Leo's The Revenant and First Man opposite Ryan Gosling, but really left an impression on audiences in 2018's Widows. oh, and he's still Leo's ride-or-die. Obviously.

Michael Kovac/WireImage Ryan Rottman The former Nickelodeon star was best known for his relationships with other starlets (Brittany Snow from 2008-2010 and Victoria Justice from 2011-2013) when the list first surfaced. Oh, and he was best friends with Zac Efron, so... Life Post-List: Um, he's still one of Zac Efron's friends? Aside from that, Rottman's Instagram bio says he is "Actor/Producer/Entrepreneur/Drinker/Butterfly Therapist." Since 2014, he's starred in some short films and had bit roles in other projects, including an upcoming Amazon show about college football produced by Aaron Rodgers. He's currently dating Shelby Bay, an Instagram model.

Getty Images Stavros Niarchos Generous use of the word famous when compared to the other stars listed, but the Greek shipping tycoon heir had previously dated Paris Hilton (harshly dumping Mary-Kate Olsen for her), with his rumored hook-up with LiLo causing their infamous feud. "Firecrotch" ring a bell? Post-List Life: After inadvertently gifting us with some true gossip gems in the aughts, it seems Niarchos has quietly retreated back into life as a billionaire. While he was engaged to Victoria's Secret model Jessica Hart, she confirmed their split on Instagram Q&A in 2018, saying their "journey ran its course" and that the breakup was "completely amicable."

Article continues below