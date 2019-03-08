Taraji P. Henson, Kate Upton and More Powerful Women Envision a World Without Sexism

Imagine a world with zero sexism?

For some, it's a dream that can absolutely be a reality sooner rather than later. But for others, it's a possibility that seems so far away.

Regardless of where you stand, today is a celebration of girl power as the world celebrates International Women's Day.

Some may take the day to shop and support local businesswomen. Others will consider paying it forward to deserving women in need. As for Glamour, they decided to ask a few impressive ladies to envision a world without sexism.

Their answers will leave you inspired and hopeful for a brighter future.