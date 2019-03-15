Eric Decker, Football Star? Try Ultimate Family Man! See Decker's Cutest Dad Moments to Prove It

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 8:00 AM

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Book Release Party

Katie Kauss / KDK Creative

Happy birthday, Eric Decker!

The former NFL player is turning 32 years old today and boy does time fly. We remember the days when Decker was newly married to Jessie James Decker and just starting their lives together back in 2013.

One reality show and three kids later, Decker is a full-on family man, amazing husband and still a total dreamboat. He might've retired from playing football, but he is still rocking an athletic bod and sweeping his wife off her feet, making fans all around the world jealous.

What's even more dreamy about the birthday boy however is his love for his family. Being the father to daughter Vivianne, and sons Eric Jr. and Forrest, is his number one priority these days and there is just something about a caring dad that is totally hot.

In honor of the former Eric & Jessie: Game On star's birthday we're looking back at his sweetest family moments thus far.

Photos

Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker Are the Hottest Couple Ever

Whether its going all-in on his daughter's birthday party, or dressing up in matching family Halloween costumes, Decker's dad life is too adorable to handle.

He's been Captain Hook to his wife's Wendy, taken his children on the field during his NFL practice days and gave us parenting inspiration as his kids favorite human jungle gym for years.

If you want a little joy in your life today look no further than this fun Decker family gallery. Trust us, you'll love the birthday guy even more after scrolling through these cute snaps!

Eric Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II, Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Family Wife, Happy Life

"Loves of my life #feelingrateful," Jessie James Decker captioned this sweet photo of her kids and her husband Eric Decker.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Happiest Place on Earth

The Deckers visited Disneyland in February and despite trying to be romantic, the couple was photo-bombed by their son Eric Decker II

Eric Decker, Family, Eric Decker II, Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Howdy, Partner

In January, the Decker boys cuddled up on the couch...dressed in their Woody pjs and watched some football.

Article continues below

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II, Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Twas the Night Before

On Christmas Eve, the Decker kids got into a little mischief, but we still think they're cute.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Super Duper

Come on, could these two be any cuter?

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II, Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Shopping Buddies

All three of the Decker kids including daughter Vivianne, and sons Eric and Forrest were all smiles while out at the grocery store in November 2018.

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Costume Crew

We are loving all of these adorable costumes from Halloween 2018.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II, Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Beach Bums

"My whole purpose in life #mifamilia," Jessie captioned this vacation snap from 2018.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II, Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Boat Days

What better way to celebrate 4th of July than hanging out on a boat with your sweet family?

Article continues below

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II, Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Dinner Time

Not everyone was happy to take this photo, but that didn't stop mom and dad from posting it.

Eric Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II, Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Dad Pile

In June, Eric became a human jungle gym thanks to his little kiddos.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Sibling Smooch

Vivianne clearly loves her little brother Forrest in this precious pic from April 2018.

Article continues below

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Eric Decker II, Vivianne Rose Decker

Instagram

Hugs For Days

The former football player is always ready to hug it out with his little munchkins. 

Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Mommy's Little Helpers

Even though Jessie was sick in this photo, she had her two oldest kids to keep her spirits high.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Santa Babies

In December 2017, the two oldest Decker kids had a big smile when they met Santa. 

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Mickey Munchkins

Getting ready for Halloween is so much more fun when someone is wearing a Mickey Mouse head!

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Love You

Aw, our hearts are so full looking at these two.

Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Titans Talk

The country singer looked adorable as she waited to watch her husband's first game as a Tennessee Titan with her kids in August 2017.

Article continues below

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Parents Day

Instagram

Red, White & Babies

The award for most patriotic family has to go to the Deckers.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Kiss Kiss

Kisses and cuddles are what these two are best at and it's so freaking cute.

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Vivianne Rose Decker

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for City Of Hope

Baseball Buds

Vivianne got up on her dad's shoulders as the couple participated in a charity event in Tennessee in 2017.

Article continues below

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Fab Four

"My wolf pack!" Jessie wrote alongside this photo of her family of four back in March 2017.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker

Instagram

Birthday Girl

This party looks like a blast and we officially want to be invited to the next one.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Wedded Bliss

Before the Deckers were a family of five they were hitting up weddings as a squad of four and looking good while doing it.

Article continues below

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Finding Neverland

For Halloween in 2016, the fun family dressed up as characters from Peter Pan and they totally nailed it.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

J-E-T-S

Ahead of Eric's 2016 season with the New York Jets, his family joined him at practice and we got this sweet photo as a souvenir. 

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Disney Darlings

There's nothing quite like a family day at Disneyland.

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Biggest Fans

Back in November 2015, the super mom and her two little ones enjoyed watching their main man dominate on the football field.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker, Eric Decker II

Instagram

Candy Crew

For Halloween in 2015, these two kids dressed as the princess and her frog and we don't have words!

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Instagram

Instagram

Bikini Babes

Before they had their first son, Eric's life was all about his girls and he was totally good with that.

Article continues below

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker

Instagram

Easter Bunny

Easter 2015 was egg-cellent for the family of three.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker

Instagram

Daddy's Girl

Baby Viv's first practice back in 2014 was so memorable for the new parents.

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Family, Vivianne Rose Decker

Instagram

The Three Musketeers

In 2014, the happy couple became parents to Vivianne and their smiles say it all.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
