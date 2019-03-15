Eric Decker, Football Star? Try Ultimate Family Man! See Decker's Cutest Dad Moments to Prove It

Happy birthday, Eric Decker!

The former NFL player is turning 32 years old today and boy does time fly. We remember the days when Decker was newly married to Jessie James Decker and just starting their lives together back in 2013.

One reality show and three kids later, Decker is a full-on family man, amazing husband and still a total dreamboat. He might've retired from playing football, but he is still rocking an athletic bod and sweeping his wife off her feet, making fans all around the world jealous.

What's even more dreamy about the birthday boy however is his love for his family. Being the father to daughter Vivianne, and sons Eric Jr. and Forrest, is his number one priority these days and there is just something about a caring dad that is totally hot.

In honor of the former Eric & Jessie: Game On star's birthday we're looking back at his sweetest family moments thus far.