Watch Kehlani Break It Down With Her Baby Bump

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 10:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kehlani, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kehlani is doing the baby mama dance as she counts down the days until she becomes a mother.

The 23-year-old singer announced in October that she is pregnant with her first child, a baby girl. She later revealed on Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio that the child's father is her guitarist, Javie Young-White.

"EVICTIONNNNN NOTICE!" she wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a video of her dancing while showcasing her bare baby bump.

She also posted the clip on Twitter, writing, "#BABYMAMADANCE."

Also spotted in the video: A few of Kehlani's friends as well as her current baby, her dog, JoJo, who gets a little physical.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

The pooch is set to be rehomed.

"Bay Area.. i got my rottweiler trained twice over the last 5 months in really great training boarding care in preparation for my newborn. She came home & her actions are still quite incompatible with a newborn baby environment. I need to find my pumpkin a home," Kehlani tweeted on Friday, before deleting the post.

Kehlani, Dog, Instagram

Instagram / Kehlani

Many of Kehlani's fans offered to rehome the dog.

Others urged her to keep the pet.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Pack on PDA at Movie Premiere

Kate Upton, Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson, Kate Upton and More Powerful Women Envision a World Without Sexism

Sophie Perry, Rachel Minnie Sharp, Luke Perry, Instagram

Luke Perry's Daughter Says Her Mom is Her Family's Rock After Dad's Death

Fran Drescher, Sarah Drew, Pauley Perrette, Ken Jeong, Jennifer Morrison, Pilot casting gallery

Your Favorite Stars Are Plotting TV Comebacks

Why Meghan Markle Avoids Twitter

Oprah Winfrey, Lupita Nyong'o, Critics' Choice

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals How Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and More "Protected" Her in Hollywood

Michelle Obama, Kate Hudson, Shakira

Kate Hudson, Michelle Obama, Shakira and More Stars Celebrate International Women's Day

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.