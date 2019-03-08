Yes, Keith Urban Is Referring to Nicole Kidman With That "Maniac in Bed" Lyric

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 9:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

Keith Urban has confirmed that his song "Gemini" is about his wife, Nicole Kidman.

It was almost a year ago that the Grammy winner released Graffiti U, his tenth studio album. One of the tracks on the album that has sparked buzz over the last year is "Gemini," in which Urban sings about a woman who is a "maniac in the bed."

"She's a maniac in the bed/But a braniac in her head," Urban sings on the track, which he co-wrote alongside Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick.

Now, amid much speculation, Urban has revealed that the song is indeed about his longtime love, Kidman.

Photos

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Sweetest Moments

"The song is actually about Nicole – and she loves it," the 51-year-old singer tells iNews in a new interview, published Friday.

"It's a fun song," Urban continues. "My co-writer Julia Michaels asked me to describe Nicole and that's what came out. 'She is Gemini, but she's not a contradiction. She can roll with things.'"

Fun fact: Kidman really is a Gemini, she was born on June 20!

You can check out Urban's song "Gemini" above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Nicole Kidman , Keith Urban , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Michelle Obama, Kate Hudson, Shakira

Kate Hudson, Michelle Obama, Shakira and More Stars Celebrate International Women's Day

Jennette McCurdy

Former Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Gets Candid About Her Eating Disorder

Meghan Markle, Pregnant, International Women's Day

Why Meghan Markle Stays Off Twitter and Doesn't Read Headlines About Herself

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum Is "Never Going to Be Replaced" on Shameless

March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket

Make Your Own March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket!

Whoopi Goldberg, The View

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Health Scare That Left Her "Very Close to Leaving the Earth"

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, One Day at a Time, Rita Moreno, Justina Machado

See Busy Philipps' Special Surprise for One Day at a Time's Rita Moreno & Justina Machado!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.