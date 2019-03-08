Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Health Scare That Left Her "Very Close to Leaving the Earth"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 8:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Whoopi Goldberg, The View

ABC

Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View via a video message on Friday to reveal that she is OK after battling a life-threatening illness.

The 63-year-old EGOT winner and veteran The View panelist has been absent from the show since early February after contracting pneumonia, which a rep for the show previously confirmed.

"Yes, it's me," Goldberg said in her video message. "I am here, I am up and moving around—not as fast as I'd like to be, but I am OK, I'm not dead. So here's what happened. I had pneumonia and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs, which meant there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on and yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news—I didn't."

Photos

We Ranked All of The View's Co-Hosts Over the Years

"Thank you for all of your good wishes, all of the wonderful things that people have been saying, even people who are not like huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about. We all know that's gonna change when I get back, but for right now, it's brilliant," she said.

She added, "Thank you for everything, and ladies, I cannot wait to see ya'll. This has been, uh, interesting and I'll tell you about it when we're all at the table."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Whoopi Goldberg , Top Stories , Injury And Illness , Apple News , The View

Trending Stories

Latest News

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Pack on PDA at Movie Premiere

Kate Upton, Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson, Kate Upton and More Powerful Women Envision a World Without Sexism

Sophie Perry, Rachel Minnie Sharp, Luke Perry, Instagram

Luke Perry's Daughter Says Her Mom is Her Family's Rock After Dad's Death

Fran Drescher, Sarah Drew, Pauley Perrette, Ken Jeong, Jennifer Morrison, Pilot casting gallery

Your Favorite Stars Are Plotting TV Comebacks

Why Meghan Markle Avoids Twitter

Kehlani, CFDA 2018

Watch Kehlani Break It Down With Her Baby Bump

Oprah Winfrey, Lupita Nyong'o, Critics' Choice

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals How Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and More "Protected" Her in Hollywood

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.