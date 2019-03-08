Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Health Scare That Left Her "Very Close to Leaving the Earth"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 8:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Whoopi Goldberg, The View

ABC

Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View via a video message on Friday to reveal that she is OK after battling a life-threatening illness.

The 63-year-old EGOT winner and veteran The View panelist has been absent from the show since early February after contracting pneumonia, which a rep for the show previously confirmed.

"Yes, it's me," Goldberg said in her video message. "I am here, I am up and moving around—not as fast as I'd like to be, but I am OK, I'm not dead. So here's what happened. I had pneumonia and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs, which meant there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on and yes, I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news—I didn't."

Photos

We Ranked All of The View's Co-Hosts Over the Years

"Thank you for all of your good wishes, all of the wonderful things that people have been saying, even people who are not like huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about. We all know that's gonna change when I get back, but for right now, it's brilliant," she said.

She added, "Thank you for everything, and ladies, I cannot wait to see ya'll. This has been, uh, interesting and I'll tell you about it when we're all at the table."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Whoopi Goldberg , Top Stories , Injury And Illness , Apple News , The View

Trending Stories

Latest News
March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket

Make Your Own March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket!

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, One Day at a Time, Rita Moreno, Justina Machado

See Busy Philipps' Special Surprise for One Day at a Time's Rita Moreno & Justina Machado!

Serena Williams, Super Bowl Ad, Bumble Commercial

Serena Williams' International Women's Day Essay Is an Inspiring Grand Slam

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Dish on Their Marriage and Make You Love Them Even More

Brie Larson

Super (Hero) Style: Vote for Brie Larson's Most Fashionable Captain Marvel Red Carpet Look

Nikki Bella Total Bellas 408

Nikki Bella's Mom Wants Her to "Find Balance"—But the WWE Star Is Too Busy Getting In Shape for Evolution

Game of Thrones

The "Key Players" of Game of Thrones' Final Season Are Women

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.