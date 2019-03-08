The "Key Players" of Game of Thrones' Final Season Are Women

Game of Thrones belongs to the women.

The final season of the hit HBO series is fast approaching—Sunday, April 14—and of course details are being kept under wraps, but that hasn't stopped the stars from dropping the vaguest of teases.

In a new spread of British Vogue, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie discussed the end of the series and the sisterhood they forged in the trenches.

"There are some people who make comments like, ‘It's a misogynistic show because all these women are getting raped,'" Turner said regarding some of the show's critics who have called out how the series depicts its female characters and violence associated with them. "[But] most of the people coming out on top are women."