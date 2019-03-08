Meghan Markle Champions Gender Equality in Powerful International Women's Day Panel

Pregnant Meghan Markle is championing gender equality and feminism on International Women's Day.

The Duchess of Sussex made her comments on Friday in a panel discussion of female thought-leaders and activists, including singer and philanthropist Annie Lennox, held at King's College London and convened by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, to discuss a range of issues affecting women today.

Earlier on Friday, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Meghan vice president of the organization, and that in her new role, she is set to "highlight the Trust's partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular its work supporting women and girls." Her husband Prince Harry is president of the group and the queen serves as royal patron.

"If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice and an inequality, someone needs to say something, and why can't it be you?" Meghan said during the panel. "I agree with Annie Lennox that we must be global feminists and include men and boys."

"I've said for a long time you can be feminine and a feminist, you can be masculine," Meghan told the crowd. "And I think in terms of masculinity you understand that your strength includes knowing your vulnerabilities and your sense of self and security, and your confidence comes from knowing a woman by your side, not behind you, is actually something you should not be threatened about - as opposed you should feel really empowered in having that."