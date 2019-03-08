Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Pack on Adorable PDA at His Movie Premiere

From the looks of this red carpet appearance, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouseare going strong.

The Riverdale co-stars were not shy about the PDA on Thursday night in Los Angeles as they made an adorable joint red carpet appearance at the premiere of Sprouse's new film, Five Feet Apart.

The lovebirds looked like they had hearts in their eyes as they posed together for photographers, the actress donning a gray printed gown and her famous man in a suit layered with a striped shirt. Needless to say, there were one chic pair.

As they were photographed, Sprouse held his leading lady around her waist and leaned his face close to her's. Reinhart planted a kiss on his cheek and playfully touched his face. Aw!