The Queen Gives Meghan Markle a New Role on International Women's Day

Congratulations are in order for Meghan Markle.

Queen Elizabeth II appointed the Duchess of Sussex Vice President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust on Friday. The organization supports young leaders promoting social change, bettering their communities and providing work opportunities and hope for others across the globe.

As part of her new role, Meghan will highlight the Trust's partnerships with young leaders across the Commonwealth, particularly the work of those supporting women and girls.

"We are particularly delighted that the first opportunity of formally working together with Her Royal Highness comes on International Women's Day," Nicola Brentnall, CEO of the Trust, said in a statement. "This squares perfectly with our focus on amplifying the work and contribution of those furthest away from power. Women across the Commonwealth and the globe often face the biggest impediments to success. So we are delighted to have our Vice-President's support in helping others to overcome those obstacles."

Working for the organization will certainly be a family affair. Not only is The Queen patron of the Trust, but Prince Harry is also the president.