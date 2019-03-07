Gabrielle Union Shares Cutest Photo of Baby Kaavia on Her 4-Month Birthday

Instagram
Cutest 4-month-old of the year award goes to Kaavia Union-Wade.
Gabrielle Union is showing off the birthday girl in her latest Instagram post. "Day party in LA. Cute casual they said. I live for a stunt as you can see," Union hilariously captions the cute photos.
It's hard to believe it's been just four months since the little one entered the world. It seems like just yesterday, Gabrielle and Dwyane Wade announced that they welcomed their first child together via surrogate.
Since then, the Union-Wade family has been sharing adorable moments from their day to day life with the newborn. From Christmas in Miami to photo shoots with her famous mom, Kaavia has been living the high-life.
And her Instagram, which is run by her parents, is probably one of the funniest accounts for a baby. The little one has no shortage of expressions to share how she is feeling, which is why she has been aptly named "Shady Baby."
To see some of those cute and funny expressions, check out the gallery below!
Mini Me
"Soooo that's a "no" from us, dawg," her parents caption her hilarious Instagram.
Mommy & Me
Gabrielle has a fan in her baby daughter, who is clearly glowing with delight.
Magical
Sugar, spice and everything nice is the recipe for creating Kaavia the baby unicorn.
Sunny Days
Judging by her look, Kaavia doesn't seem to be a fan of dips in the pool.
"Shady Baby"
Kaavia has clearly mastered the "shady" glance, hence her nickname "Shady Baby."
Queen of the Castle
The little one is totally "unbothered" while perched atop her throne in the Union-Wade household.
Say Cheese!
Kaavia gives the camera a rare smile while in the arms of her papa.
En Vogue
In the words of the baby, through her parents, who double as translators: "I live for a stunt as you can see."
Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Opposites Attract
"Unbothered. Well one of us," Gabrielle jokes of her selfie.
Happy 4-month birthday, Kaavia!