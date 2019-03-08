Jana Kramer & Carissa Culiner Get Very Candid About Parenting a Baby Boy During E!'s Mom2Mom Premiere!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 6:00 AM
These mothers are not messing around!
The first episode of E!'s digital series Mom2Mom gets right down to business. Hosted by Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner, the new show's format is just as it sounds: Empowered moms talking to other empowered moms about, well, mom stuff. "Motherhood is full of unexpected moments," says Carissa. "And sometimes you just need a drink a laugh and a girlfriend who's been there."
During its inaugural episode, the host sits down with actor, country singer and entrepreneur Jana Kramer, who welcomed her second child with Mike Caussin (a sweet baby boy named Jace) last November.
As far as rearing the next generation of Kramer-Caussins is concerned, Carissa's guest—whose daughter Jolie Rae recently celebrated her third birthday—notes that having a boy comes with an entirely new set of question marks. For example:
"When it comes to the balls…I don't know what to do! Do you pull it?" Jana asks, with corresponding hand gestures. "Cause it's so saggy! I'm like, do you pull the balls? And then I'm like, how hard do you wipe? Does this hurt?"
Carissa, who has a little more than a year on Jana when it comes to parenting a little boy, totally understands where she's coming from.
"That's what I said too!" she says, circling back to her son Chase's first few months on the planet. "Whenever I was first wiping him, I'm like, I don't want to squeeze his balls!"
Who else can relate? Hear more dynamic anecdotes about motherhood—from hysterical comments on how to navigate your infant's circumcised penis to more serious ones about Jana's experience with IVF—in the clip above!
Carissa's Mom2Mom series returns next Friday with another Hollywood mom!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?