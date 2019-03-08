Gayle King, Robin Roberts and the Complicated Case of the "No-Win" Interviews

A popular reaction these days to announcements of upcoming guests on talk shows or news programs is "why are you having that person on?"

Different people have different reasons for asking that question, some valid, some not. But at the end of the day, the makers of news programs want eyeballs and they're going to do everything they can to book the men and women who are making news.

And then those who complained watch anyway. They're going to need something else to complain about, after all.

As two particular celebrity interviews conducted over the past month have demonstrated, even those who do all the comprehensive research and planning beforehand can never be sure of what they're going to get from the discussion—or what's going to happen a few weeks, days, or even a few hours, after the cameras are turned off.

But now that the news itself makes so much news, journalists are under more pressure than ever to make all the right moves, all the time. Which, of course, is impossible.