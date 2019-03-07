Lisa Rinna Threatens Lisa Vanderpump With Legal Action Over Rumored Vanderpump Dogs Spin-Off Show

If fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills show thought the dog drama was over, it seems like it's only the beginning.

As Lisa Rinna says in her tagline, "In the game of life, it's Rinna take all." And that's exactly what the actress and reality TV star plans to do if the rumors about Lisa Vanderpump's spin-off show are true.

While the alleged Vanderpump Dogs spin-off series hasn't been confirmed, Rinna is making it clear that she wants what she is owed if the new show happens.

"I'm a hustler. I make no bones about that. I think you get paid for what you do," the 55-year-old star began her lengthy post on Instagram Stories. "So my feeling is if we indeed are servicing a spin off we should be paid for it."

Adding, "If you are going [sic] to use our services without telling us-that we are playing out a storyline to launch a pilot for a new show and you don't compensate us extra for that. Yeah I'm a hustler I get paid for what I do."