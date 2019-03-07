The Ladies of E! Celebrate International Women's Day: Watch the Empowering Video!

by Brett Malec | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 2:55 PM
Girl power!
Tomorrow, Mar. 8, is International Women's Day and the ladies of E! are celebrating in a big way.
Busy Tonight host Busy Philipps, E! News' Giuliana Rancic, Erin Lim, Melanie Bromley and Carissa Culiner, Dating #NoFilter's Nina Parker, LADYGANG stars Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin, Total Bellas' Nikki Bella and Brie Bella and Very Cavallari's Kristin Cavallari come together in a just released video to share empowering messages with fans about celebrating women, not just on Mar. 8, but all year-round as E! transforms into SHE! for the day.
"I'm celebrating today," K.Cav says while Busy adds, "I celebrated yesterday." "I celebrate every day I wear pants," Carissa says.
"I celebrate every day, period," Erin says. "Because every day I'm a boss," Nina adds. "Because every f--king day we're crushing it," the LADYGANG trio chimes in. Yeah, you are!
All week long, E! News has been telling stories around powerful women in Hollywood and beyond. E! will also be celebrating International Women's Day with a day-long lineup of SHE! programming on Friday, which will include episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Very Cavallari, Busy Tonight, Daily Pop, SHE! News at 7 p.m. as well as "Movies We Love" fan-favorite Bridesmaids and episodes of the iconic series Sex and the City.
And don't forget to check out our International Women's Day coverage at E! Online where the website logo will change from E! to SHE! for the whole day!
