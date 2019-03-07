The Ladies of E! Celebrate International Women's Day: Watch the Empowering Video!

Girl power!

Tomorrow, Mar. 8, is International Women's Day and the ladies of E! are celebrating in a big way.

Busy Tonight host Busy Philipps, E! News' Giuliana Rancic, Erin Lim, Melanie Bromley and Carissa Culiner, Dating #NoFilter's Nina Parker, LADYGANG stars Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin, Total Bellas' Nikki Bella and Brie Bella and Very Cavallari's Kristin Cavallari come together in a just released video to share empowering messages with fans about celebrating women, not just on Mar. 8, but all year-round as E! transforms into SHE! for the day.

"I'm celebrating today," K.Cav says while Busy adds, "I celebrated yesterday." "I celebrate every day I wear pants," Carissa says.

"I celebrate every day, period," Erin says. "Because every day I'm a boss," Nina adds. "Because every f--king day we're crushing it," the LADYGANG trio chimes in. Yeah, you are!