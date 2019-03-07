The Bachelor Star Caeylnn Miller-Keys Says She's Flooded With Messages That Read ''Go Kill Yourself''

Caelynn Miller-Keyes didn't have a pageant perfect experience while on The Bachelor during Colton Underwood's season.

Despite being "blind-sighted" during the hometown dates episode, where she was ultimately let go, the hardest part about her experience has been "the hate," she tells E! News in an exclusive interview.

"I have pretty thick skin and I don't let things get to me but when you're having people tell you to 'go kill yourself' and you're having people think that they know you, but they're only really getting to see one layer and one side of you, that has been the most difficult thing in this whole process."

Adding, "We're signing up to be on TV and we knew that there would be trolls, but I think just the way that the trolls have been this year—it's just been absolutely insane."

She tells us she's not the only one dealing with vicious messages.