Inside Marvel's Long Road to Finally Putting a Female Superhero Front and Center

Welcome to the MCU, Carol Danvers. It's been waiting for you.

With the arrival of Captain Marvel on Friday, March 8, the 21st film in the wildly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe makes a bit of necessary history in the process. Perhaps you've heard, but we'll say it again because it bears repeating: It's the very first one in the studio's history to make a female superhero its star. And the road to bringing the lesser-known, but certainly soon-to-be iconic character, played by Oscar-winner Brie Larson—or any female at all, if we're being honest—to the forefront in a film of her very own has been a long, meandering one, full of excuses and outdated modes of thinking butting up against the hopes and dreams of a half the world's movie-going population longing to simply see themselves represented on the big screen.

The drumbeat for progress began as early as the arrival of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in the MCU's third film ever, Iron Man 2. And, if we're being frank, it never really let up.