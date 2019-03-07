Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Cole Spouse Mourn Death of Luke Perry

Camila Mendes says Luke Perry was an "authentic man" who had a "healing" presence on the set of their series Riverdale, while co-star Cole Sprouse praised the late actor as a wonderful person who impacted people's lives, including theirs.

The star, who played character Archie Andrews' father Fred on the CW series, died at age 52 on Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

"He took care of us all," Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of her and Perry. "An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. his presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him."

Perry rose to international fame and became a heartthrob due to his role of bad boy Dylan McKay on the '90s series Beverly Hills, 90210. His co-stars from both that series and Riverdale have paid tribute to him on social media after his stroke and then after his death.