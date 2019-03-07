Taylor Swift's Home Intruder Arrested After Breaking in for the Second Time in 1 Year

A man has been arrested after breaking into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment early Thursday.

NYPD confirms to E! News that Roger Alvarado was arrested at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Police say he climbed on to the second floor balcony and used a brick to break Swift's window to enter property. The security system alerted police where they found Alvarado. He is charged with burglary, criminal content because he violated order of protection, criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools(brick).

E! News has learned Taylor was not home at the time Alvarado broke in.

This is the second time in less than a year that Alvarado has been arrested for breaking into Swift's home, he was previously arrested after breaking into the 29-year-old singer's apartment in April. At the time, the NYPD charged him with stalking in the first degree, burglary, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal trespassing in the third degree.