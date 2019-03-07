R. Kelly's Girlfriend Breaks Down in Tears as She Fiercely Defends Him

Clary further alleged that her parents began to threaten her and R. Kelly that they would release naked photos of her if he doesn't send thousands of dollars to a bank account. "You're trying to solicit me like I'm some f--king hoe. I'm not. I'm your child." Both sets of parents have publicly denied ever asking or receiving money from R. Kelly.

Reacting to her claims, Angelo and Alice Clary's attorney released a statement on Thursday that read, "Azriel Clary is presently suffering from years of mental abuse and manipulation by R. Kelly. Sadly, like so many girls before them, Azriel and Joycelyn Savage have been manipulated and convinced by Kelly to lie to protect him from serious criminal charges. Azriel's parents never attempted to blackmail anyone and never suggested their daughter take nude photos or sexual videos. And they have never asked R. Kelly for a single penny. These are absolute lies fabricated by R. Kelly and we have evidence to show that these claims are bogus."

In a press conference on Wednesday, Joycelyn's parents rejected Kelly's money claim. "The allegations Mr. Kelly has brought against my family is very horrific," dad Timothy Savage said."We are a solid family, we care about our daughter. From day one, the only thing we wanted to do was actually to see our daughter, hear from our daughter, and make sure she's fine."

"At no point did this family sell their daughter to anyone or provide their daughter for anything for money," their lawyer reiterated.