R. Kelly Cries as He Admits He Has "Zero" Relationship With His Kids

R. Kelly, who was jailed on Wednesday for failing to pay more than $161,000 in back child support, says that he loves his kids, even though his relationship with them is "zero."

The singer was taken into police custody after appearing at a hearing in Chicago. At the time, he was he was out on bail after being arrested for alleged sex abuse of four women, which he denies.

In a recent interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King, carried out before his latest arrest, Kelly discussed both legal cases and his ex-wife Andrea "Drea" Kelly, who claimed in a recent Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, which focuses on sexual misconduct claims made against the singer, that he ex-husband abused her physically. He denied her allegations.

"What kind of woman would tear down a dad who's trying to have a relationship with their kids? You know how many kids need a relationship with their father? Oh my God," Kelly told King tearfully, adding that his relationship with their kids is "zero."

The two share three children—daughter Buku Abi, 20, and sons Jay, 18, and Robert Jr., 16.