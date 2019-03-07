Watch Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson Sing Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" on Carpool Karaoke

Can't stop singing Ariana Grande's "7 Rings?" You're not alone.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson appeared in a new preview for Carpool Karaoke on Thursday and belted out the song.

The Captain Marvel co-stars appeared to know the lyrics pretty well, too. They also couldn't resist busting out a few subtle dance moves as they cruised around Los Angeles.

However, things took a turn after Jackson picked up a polygraph examiner named John and gave Larson a lie detector test. The Snakes on a Plane star then asked the actress a series of questions, including whether she would tell him if she didn't like his performance in a scene. He also asked her if she liked his hats and his singing voice.

Unfortunately for Larson, the test indicated she wasn't always telling the truth.

"He's making s--t up," she said about the results.