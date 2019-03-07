Queen Elizabeth II Just Shared Her First Instagram Post

Welcome to Instagram, Queen Elizabeth II!

Her Majesty took to the social network via an iPad on Thursday to publish her first post on The Royal Family's account.

In her Instagram debut, The Queen opened up about her visit to the Science Museum in London and shared a picture of an old letter sent to Prince Albert from mathematician and inventor Charles Babbage.

"Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert," she explained. "Charles Babbage, credited as the world's first computer pioneer, designed the 'Difference Engine', of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the 'Analytical Engine' upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children's computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors."

She then signed off, "Elizabeth R."