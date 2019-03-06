Jenna Johnson Celebrates ''Epic'' Bachelorette Party With Dancing With the Stars Besties

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 7:14 PM
Ain't no party like a bachelorette party!
Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson is getting ready to say "I do" to fiancé Val Chmerkovskiy. But before she walks down the aisle on her big day, there are a few things a bride-to-be must experience. Cough, cough: a bachelorette party.
From the 24-year-old star's recent social media snaps, she most certainly took a break from wedding planning and opted for an "epic" night of fun and debauchery.
"I have the BEST girlies in the whole wide world," she began her Instagram post, where she posed alongside her DWTS besties. "They somehow managed to throw me the most epic bachelorette party on the road... including surprising me by taking me to see @absinthe_vegas."
The professional dancer and her female crew made sure to ride in style, because she says her closest friends ended up "transforming our bus into a GIRLS ONLY party bus."
She continued, "I feel so grateful to have these beauties in my life!!!!!"
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Johnson's girl squad included Lindsay Arnold Cusick, Witney Carson McAllister, Britt Stewart, Hayley Erbert and Emma Slater.
"Had so much fun celebrating our bride to be last night! We love you Jenski," Erbert captioned her snap.
In another post, Stewart wrote, "About last night....... So fun celebrating the BRIDE TO BE We love you so much."
The famous couple's wedding is quickly approaching, according to the 24-year-old dancer.
"The realization that I am getting closer and closer to being married is hitting me," she said a few days ago.
"It has been a crazy whirlwind trying to plan my dream day on the road as well as dance my heart for all our beautiful fans. I'm forever grateful for these past few months and even more excited for what's to come."
Johnson got engaged to Chmerkovskiy last June, and while it's unknown when the two will tie the knot, it's clear the dancer is excited for her next chapter.
