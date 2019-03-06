Andrew Garfield Sparks Romance Rumors With Irish Comedian Aisling Bea

Andrew Garfieldand comedian Aisling Bea are sparking relationship rumors with their latest outing in London.

The Amazing Spiderman star appears to have split from his rumored girlfriend Rita Ora judging by the looks of his recent night out with comedian Aisling Bea. Andrew and the Irish star were recently spotted by an eyewitness at a performance of Hamilton in the West End of London, where the eyewitness says they saw Andrew and Aisling "kissing each other sometimes."

In one photo, Andrew has his arm casually draped around the star as they chat while waiting for the performers to come out onstage.

Both of the stars appear to have called it quits with their latest significant others, with multiple outlets reporting that Andrew and Rita Ora recently ended their brief romance. As for Aisling, she was reportedly dating British actor Michael Sheen, but they had stopped seeing each other by the time she was seen with Garfield.