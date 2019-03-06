Kim Kardashian Sizzles in a Completely Sheer Leopard Print Catsuit and Her Outfit Is as Wild as You Think

Kim Kardashian is on the prowl.

Not one to stick to the basics, especially following Paris Fashion Week's end, the beauty mogul is making the Paris streets her runway. 

The reality TV personality takes the City of Light by storm in her latest (re: sizzling) ensemble. She dons an ultra-sheer black bodysuit from Maison Alaïa. The daring design is adorned with leopard print and features lingerie attachments. So while the material is see-through, her lady parts aren't on full display.

Kim's snazzy get-up is burlesque dancer meets business. Considering she accessorized with a black velvet overcoat and transparent heels, it was a nice blend of daring yet not too-over-the top.

Giving her outfit more sex appeal, she wears minimal makeup (well, minimal for Kim) and pin-up girl waves.

Instead of running wild with color, the 38-year-old star opts for a neutral beauty look. Keeping her lips that brownish nude that she loves, and rocking a slight contour and smoky eye, her makeup is the purr-fect complement to her catsuit.

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Of course, her go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, is the mastermind behind her "magnifique" look, as he calls it.

Kim Kardashian

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Her hair, styled by Chris Appleton, oozes with old Hollywood glamour with its deep side part and large, voluminous curls.

In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a fan of this lewk since she's been rocking it on her trip. On Tuesday, she stepped out with the same beauty style and her head-to-toe leopard print outfit exuded the same attitude as today's design. Or should we say catitude.

Yesterday, the KKW Beauty founder wore an eye-catching Maison Alaïa catsuit from the fashion house's 1991 collection. 

"You don't understand...this is an Alaia," Kim cheekily captioned her post, which is an iconic quote from Clueless.

Hitting fans with another Clueless line, she followed up her previous Instagram snap with a photo of today's outfit, writing, "An a whatta???"

This time, she threw on a black beret to complete her ensemble. French girl vibes for sure.

While the reality star is having a ball across seas, she confessed she's missing her family terribly.

"I miss my babies," she wrote. "I took North [West] with me to Montreal last week." Along with her caption, she shared a sweet snap of her and her daughter cuddling.

It's safe to say that Kim is most certainly in her element while she's in France and her recent outfits are purr-fect.

