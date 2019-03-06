Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne Dishes on Porn, Her Career and Biggest Fears

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 5:30 PM

Erika Girardi, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Erika Jayne is putting the "real" in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Jayne—whose married name is Erika Girardi—joined E! News' Justin Sylvester on "Just The Sip" where they enjoyed glasses of rosé wine and broached all sorts of topics. From porn to her career and fellow Housewives to her fears, Jayne laid it all out on the table.

The singer said in a teaser for the upcoming season of RHOBH that imagining Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers is her "favorite porn." When asked about it, Jayne explained that she doesn't think porn is "that big of a deal as long as you're a consenting adult."

Discussing what could be a taboo subject like this doesn't make her uncomfortable either. She added, "I think I'm at a place where I'm comfortable enough in my own skin, so I don't mind saying how I feel about certain things or what I do. Just like, I watch porn."

Expressing her true feelings and saying what's on her mind has played a big role in her career, especially when people told her getting back into performing was "ridiculous."

"When I restarted as Erika Jayne in my mid-30's everyone told me, 'This is ridiculous. You'll never go anywhere, it will never happen.'  I wasn't swayed by any of that," The Young and the Restless actress explained. "That's what I love to do. I love to create and I love to perform, and I wasn't going to have someone take that away from me. I wasn't going to listen to what everyone else had to say about what I was doing with my life, and I don't think anyone else should either."

She offered up a tidbit of advice: "Don't let anyone else tell you when your time is up or what's best for you, you make that. And if you live by what other people want you to do with your life, you will be miserable, I can guarantee you that."

Speaking her mind is nothing new. "I've always been this way since I was a little kid. This is how I speak, this is how I talk, this is what I do," she explained.

Jayne recently partnered with the makeup company Too Faced, and she loves it because makeup makes her "feel fearless."

She said, "It's like putting on your armor in a way" and it helps her get through the day.

"Every day I wake up and try to conquer those fears," she shared.

Her biggest fear? Death.

"I don't care when I die. I really don't, I have had a great life. I'm not scared of my death. I'm scared of losing others," Jayne said.

Watch Jayne and Sylvester's full interview above and find out which celeb she thinks has "the biggest dick energy," what would make her leave the Housewives franchise and where she sees her career and life going next.

