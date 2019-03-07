Um, Kristin Cavallari Let Jay Cutler Watch Her Get a Colonic After 4 Months of Dating

It takes guts to date like Kristin Cavallari.

Take it from Kelly Henderson, who's in the market for a new man in this clip from Sunday's new Very Cavallari. However, she probably won't be following in Kristin's footsteps to get him. The hysterical scene finds these longtime BFFs in the midst of a mini road trip from L.A. to Palm Springs.

"We have a lot of history in Palm Springs, Kel and I," Kristin tells the confessional camera. "Because we've had tubes up our butts in Palm Springs together."

She's not kidding, either: the reality star and Uncommon James founder explains that friendly colonics "at the detox spa" were actually just par for the course during more adventurous desert weekends back in the day.

"Really bonded us," Kelly grimaces. "In a different kind of way."

Kristin seems considerably less perturbed by the memory, maybe because she's shared that particular experience with a handful of loves ones, Jay Cutler included.