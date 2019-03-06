Luke Perry As Riverdale's Fred Andrews Was the Best Dad We Could Have Asked For

It's not easy to be a parent on Riverdale. It's also not easy to be a good parent on Riverdale, or a good person if you're an adult who grew up in that messed up town.

But somehow, Fred Andrews managed to be a genuinely good guy and a great parent against all odds, and the loss of Luke Perry, who died on Monday at age 52, means we're also losing one of the best dads not just on Riverdale, but on TV in general.

Fred's first scenes with Archie (KJ Apa) in the Riverdale pilot, back when Archie's concern was music vs. football vs. business school, showed just what kind of a beautiful father-son relationship we were in for.