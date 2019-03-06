Alex Trebek’s Famous Colleagues Send Support After Cancer Diagnosis

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 3:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Alex Trebek

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Alex Trebek's friends and colleagues are coming out in full force to send their well wishes to the beloved Jeopardy! host.

Trebek revealed in a video on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The 78-year-old spoke to the camera in his same game show tone that has made him one of the most revered hosts out there.

He said he wanted to make a public statement via video in order to stay true to "my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base."

"I'm going to fight this. I'm going to keep working," he said to the camera.

Trebek explained that the "prognosis for this is not very encouraging," but he's hoping to beat the odds.

Read

Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

He continued, "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

In pure Trebek form, he quipped at the end of the video, "Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me."

Many of his fellow television colleagues heeded his calls for help. Trebek was immediately swarmed with positive and loving messages on social media about his influence on TV and people's lives as a whole.

Trebek has been at the helm of the show since 1984 and his current contract runs until 2022.

Jeopardy! record holder Ken Jennings wrote on Twitter, "One thing I know for a fact: Alex is very aware of how much he means to millions of people, and how we will be pulling for him...I hope that's a comfort."

Jennings said in a subsequent tweet, "And I hope some very good L.A. oncologists are getting ready to have their mispronunciations corrected."

Tournament of Champions winners Alex Jacob and Buzzy Cohen paid tribute to the host as well as celebrities like Chris Harrison, Ike Barinholtz, Pat Sajak and more.

Our thoughts go out to Trebek and his family at this time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , Cancer , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Chris Harrison , Stephen King

Trending Stories

Latest News
Riverdale, Luke Perry

Luke Perry As Riverdale's Fred Andrews Was the Best Dad We Could Have Asked For

Arrow

Arrow Is Ending After Season 8

Pauley Perrette

Pauley Perrette Returns to CBS for New Sitcom Pilot

Mad About You, Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt

Mad About You Revival Is Officially Happening, But You Might Not Be Able to Watch It

Luke Perry, Riverdale

Riverdale Dedicates New Episodes to Luke Perry

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice on Splitting From Husband Joe: "I'm Not Doing a Long-Distance Relationship"

The Bachelor UK

If You Think The Bachelor Is Dramatic, Wait Until You See This Fight From the UK Version

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.