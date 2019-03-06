How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Preparing for Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are set to welcome their fourth child this year!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner, who are already parents to North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 1, are expecting a baby boy via a surrogate. As baby rumors surfaced in early January, Kim confirmed the exciting news while appearing on Watch What Happens Live alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Explaining why she decided to comment on the speculation, Kim told host Andy Cohen, "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."