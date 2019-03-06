Luke Perry's Son Jack Makes First Statement Since Father's Death

Jack Perry is breaking his silence after the death of his father, Luke Perry.

It's been two days since the Beverly Hills, 90210 star died from complications of a stroke and his son is speaking out about the devastating loss. Jack, the eldest of the Perry family, writes on Instagram, "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad."

In a part of the message addressed to his father, he says, "I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for. I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud."

The Perry family continues to grapple with the loss of the Riverdale star. The unexpected death has brought their lives to a standstill, with Jack cancelling upcoming wrestling matches and his sister Sophie Perry rushing home from a humanitarian trip in Malawi.