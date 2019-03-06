Chance the Rapper Reveals He's Marrying His Fiancée This Weekend in Sweet Twitter Thread

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 1:44 PM
Ready to hear a modern-day love story? First, grab the tissues!
Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to gush about his soon-to-be wife and childhood sweetheart, Kirsten Corley. "Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife," he wrote alongside a photo of his fiancée as a kid. "This photo was taken on the day that I first met my wife!"
If you can believe it or not, Destiny's Child is what brought the "No Problem" rapper and his future wife together. The pair met at his mom's office party in 2003, and, as they say, the rest is history.
"We were instructed to make away for an exclusive performance by DESTINY's CHILD," Chance recalls. "From the back stepped out 3 young girls... Who were not Destiny's Child."
He continues, "QUESTION. TELL ME WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME" Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth."
Cue the waterworks!
The 25-year-old star says Corley's performance was so good, "I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering the choreography and mastering the art of lip-syncing in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish."
Aside from sharing his love story with his eight million followers, Chance drops another bomb. He reveals that he's marrying his wife this weekend.
"16 years later it's happening This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding." Adding, "I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."
While it's unclear if he'll play his own music at the ceremony, the 25-year-old star says he will most definitely be dancing the "Tootsee Roll."
"YOU KNOW I WILL," the rapper exclaims in response to a fan who wrote, "gotta hit the tootsee roll at the wedding bruh..it's only right."
We're not crying, you're crying.
Congrats to the couple! Here's to hoping the lovebirds bump Destiny's Child and "Tootsee Roll" all week long.
