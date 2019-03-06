Chance the Rapper Reveals He's Marrying His Fiancée This Weekend in Sweet Twitter Thread

Ready to hear a modern-day love story? First, grab the tissues!

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to gush about his soon-to-be wife and childhood sweetheart, Kirsten Corley. "Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife," he wrote alongside a photo of his fiancée as a kid. "This photo was taken on the day that I first met my wife!"

If you can believe it or not, Destiny's Child is what brought the "No Problem" rapper and his future wife together. The pair met at his mom's office party in 2003, and, as they say, the rest is history.

"We were instructed to make away for an exclusive performance by DESTINY's CHILD," Chance recalls. "From the back stepped out 3 young girls... Who were not Destiny's Child."

He continues, "QUESTION. TELL ME WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME" Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth."