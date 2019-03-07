Are Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Moving Back to Phoenix?

Are Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Arizona-bound?

The WWE stars are in a disagreement about moving again in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new Total Bellas. Brie wants to break their lease in San Diego to move back to Phoenix while Bryan worries about the costs.

"He and I have kinda been making a pros and cons list of like, 'How much do we love San Diego? Do we want to start searching for a house to buy?' But a part of me just feels like we kinda just need to go back to Phoenix just 'cause of Birdie and Vivian," Brie tells her family. "Prolly the best thing to do is, I don't know, break this lease, get something in Phoenix."

"Brie just can't make a decision," Bryan later confesses. "If it were up to me, we would just have one house. That house would be the place that we would live all year round. I mean, everybody does it, except us."