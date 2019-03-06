Riverdale Dedicates New Episodes to Luke Perry

Luke Perry may be gone, but he won't be forgotten by his Riverdale family. The CW series plans to dedicate the Wednesday, March 6 episode of the hit series based on Archie Comics to the late star.

Showrunner and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Perry with some of the Riverdale cast and crew and explained the dedication plans.

"Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight's episode of [Riverdale] finds Fred doing what he does best—helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run," he wrote.