Teresa Giudice on Splitting From Husband Joe: "I'm Not Doing a Long-Distance Relationship"

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 9:38 AM

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice

Bravo

Is Teresa Giudice heading for divorce? During part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine reunion, Teresa is asked by Andy Cohen if she'll split from currently incarcerated husband Joe Giudice upon his release if he's deported to Italy.

"I mean, unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, I want to move to Italy,'" Teresa said.

Her eldest daughter Gia Giudice is going away to college next year, Teresa said Gabrielle expressed how difficult a move would be on her, and Teresa said she has not spoken to daughters Milania and Audriana about any potential move.

Photos

Teresa Giudice's Real Housewives of New Jersey Family Drama, Season by Season

"It's like starting a whole new life," she said. "And they've been through so much already. So, I mean, I'm not doing a long-distance relationship. I'm just not doing it. I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens, I'm sure he'll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing? It's not going to work. I'll be like, ‘bye bye.'"

In another preview clip from the episode, Cohen asked the other Real Housewives of New Jersey stars—Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider—what they'd do in Teresa's situation.

"If I had little kids, I would do exactly what you're doing," Margaret said. "But my life situation, I'd pack my s—t up and go."

Teresa agreed, and said if she had older kids, she'd love to move to Italy. "If my kids were older, I would go too. Italy is beautiful," Teresa said.

Click play on the videos above for more.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion concludes on Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

