Teresa Giudice on Splitting From Husband Joe: "I'm Not Doing a Long-Distance Relationship"

Is Teresa Giudice heading for divorce? During part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine reunion, Teresa is asked by Andy Cohen if she'll split from currently incarcerated husband Joe Giudice upon his release if he's deported to Italy.

"I mean, unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, I want to move to Italy,'" Teresa said.

Her eldest daughter Gia Giudice is going away to college next year, Teresa said Gabrielle expressed how difficult a move would be on her, and Teresa said she has not spoken to daughters Milania and Audriana about any potential move.