Taylor Swift Reflects on Self-Care and Her Most Important Lesson About Body Acceptance

When it comes to life lessons, Taylor Swift has plenty—enough for her nearly 30 years of life, in fact.

In honor of her upcoming milestone birthday in December, the Grammy-winning songstress compiled a list of "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30," in honor of her April cover of Elle.

In her wide-ranging list, the star reflected on virtually every life topic, from fighting fairly with loved ones to the recipes she'll forever have in her dinner party arsenal and cocktails she learned to make (Pimm's cups, Aperol spritzes, Old-Fashioneds, and Mojitos if you were wondering).

The star did not shy away from digging deep to compile her list, particularly when it came to topics of aging, body image and self-care. For Swift, body acceptance is a work-in-progress.