Kate Middleton and Prince William's Cutest Couple Photos From Blackpool Visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William braved the rain and met with hundreds of happy fans during a visit to the coastal town of Blackpool in England.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a forest green Sportmax coat over a Michael Kors Peacock Pattern dress and calf-length black suede stiletto boots, paired with a black scarf and gloves. The duke wore a navy blazer, a dark sweater over a light blue collar shirt and blue pants over dark brown boots.

The two met fans on the promenade. Kate told members of the crowd she hoped to bring her and William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a future visit. 

"There's so much here the children would love as well," she said. "Hopefully next time we'll bring them back."

She also joked, "Is the weather always like this?"

Kids from a local preschool welcomed the duke and duchess with gifts—a Blackpool rock, posies, and a paper crown and garland for William, who told them George, Charlotte and Louis would appreciate the rock.

Kate and William visited the Blackpool Tower for a briefing about the town's investment and regeneration projects. The two also stopped at a giant mirror that William's late mother Princess Diana had unveiled in 1992 to mark the opening of Tower World, walked across the Comedy Carpet—the U.K.'s largest public outdoor artwork, and visited a tenant whose home was refurbished by the Blackpool Housing Company, owned by the local authority.

 

See photos of Kate and William during their visit to Blackpool.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Blackpool Visit

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Meeting Children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet kids during a visit to Revoe Park.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Blackpool Visit

Charlotte Graham/The Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

All Smiles

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear at Blackpool Tower.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Blackpool Visit

Charlotte Graham/The Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Rainy Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Blackpool Tower ahead of a round table briefing about the town's recent history and challenges.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Blackpool Visit

Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Home Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Christina Jackson in her house during a visit to Kirby Road in Blackpool, to talk about the housing problem faced in the town.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Blackpool Visit

Phil Noble/PA Wire

What a Gentleman

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Revoe Park, which includes a recently revamped community garden.

Kate Middleton, Blackpool Visit

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Gift for Kate

A young fan gives the duchess a present.

