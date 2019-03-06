If You Think The Bachelor Is Dramatic, Wait Until You See This Fight From the UK Version

The Bachelor UK returned after nearly seven years and the reality show wasted no time in generating headlines.

The series, hosted by Mark Wright and starring Alex Marks as the titular Bachelor, premiered March 4 after a lengthy hiatus and the contestants? Well, the contestants were ready for anything. Including a fistfight. If you thought the ladies of ABC's The Bachelor could be rough, think again.

Things got off to a rocky start when Alex and contestant Claudia stole a lengthy moment. Alicia pulled the trademark move and asked to borrow Alex so she could get her own time with him. The other ladies were surprised at the bold move. She said she asked permission and Claudia said it was fine. "I was angry," Claudia said.