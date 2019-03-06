8 Bombshells From R. Kelly’s First Interview Since Sexual Abuse Charges

6. "I love them."

During the interview, Kelly was asked about his relationship with the two women he currently lives with, Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23. "I love them and it's like they're my girlfriends, it's like we have a relationship. It's real and I've known guys all my life to have five or six women, ok, so don't go there on me because that's the truth." As for their age, Kelly said, "I don't look at 'much younger' than me, I just look at 'legal.'"

He denied having sex with Clary when she was 17 years old, an allegation made by her parents. "Although her parents wanted me to," Kelly retorted. Elaborating further on his claim against Clary's parents, Kelly told King, "What kind of father, what kind of mother will sell their daughter to a man?...How come it was ok for me to see them until they weren't getting no money from it? Why would you take your daughter—if I'm going to take my daughter and she's 19 years old to a 49-year-old icon, whatever, celebrity R. Kelly concert or whoever it is...I'm not gonna put her on the stage and leave her. I'm gonna take her to the concert. Their father is more into my music and know about my music than they do."

Trying to clarify, King asked, "You're saying the parents handed their daughters Azriel and Jocelyn over to you? Is that what you're saying to us?"

"Absolutely," Kelly replied. "Are the cameras still going? Absolutely."