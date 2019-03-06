Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle Onstage for Surprise WE Day Appearance

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 6:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, WE Day

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Hi, Meghan Markle!

The Duke of Sussex had a special surprise up his sleeve after taking center stage at WE Day UK at the SSE Arena in London on Wednesday. The event united celebrities, speakers and young leaders to inspire and celebrate positive social change locally and globally. 

But, before introducing his well-known guest, the royal delivered an empowering speech to the enthusiastic audience, praising them for their activism and empathy. "To be amongst all of you progressive, motivated, open-minded, changemakers, is what gives me hope for the future," he told the energetic crowd. 

"Your optimism is inspiring—you see opportunities where other people see challenges; you seek solutions when others just focus on problems. You are the most engaged generation in history. You care about values, doing the right thing, and championing the causes that will shape your future," he complimented them. 

Photos

A Comprehensive Guide to Meghan Markle's Royal Style

Harry also addressed mental health and climate change, which he said he views as the two "crucial issues that we need to focus on." As he finished up his speech, he quoted Martin Luther King Jr.

"As my wife often reminds me with one of her favourite quotes by Martin Luther King Jr., 'Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,'" he said. 

After concluding his speech with a "To Do" list for listeners, including prompts like "Be kind to yourselves" and "Eliminate plastics," he had a sweet finale: "I am now going to try and drag my wife onstage."

Donning a navy blazer, the expectant duchess came out from the wing of the stage on the arm of her husband. The soon-to-be mom waved to the audience and leaned into her husband as they embraced before the crowd. Needless to say, the audience went wild with cheers and applause as the couple did not shy away from holding hands onstage. 

"Guys, I am with you and we are with you," Harry told them alongside Meghan. "Get to work."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Late Late Show, Spill Your Guts

Watch the Jonas Brothers Drink Bird Saliva to Avoid Answering Embarrassing Questions

The Bachelor UK

If You Think The Bachelor Is Dramatic, Wait Until You See This Fight From the UK Version

R. Kelly, CBS This Morning

8 Bombshells From R. Kelly’s First Interview Since Sexual Abuse Charges

Connie Britton, TV Shows, Friday Night Lights

From Tami Taylor to Debra Newell: Connie Britton's Epic TV Roles That Gave Us Life as Viewers

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry 403, Kenya Moore

Something Super Creepy Happened During Kenya Moore's Reading With Tyler Henry: Watch!

Brie Bella Total Bellas 408

"Bryan Moves Like a Sloth!" Watch Brie Bella Hilariously Argue With Her Hubby About How Slow He Is

Demi Lovato, Henri Levy

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Break Up

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.