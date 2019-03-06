Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle Onstage for Surprise WE Day Appearance

Hi, Meghan Markle!

The Duke of Sussex had a special surprise up his sleeve after taking center stage at WE Day UK at the SSE Arena in London on Wednesday. The event united celebrities, speakers and young leaders to inspire and celebrate positive social change locally and globally.

But, before introducing his well-known guest, the royal delivered an empowering speech to the enthusiastic audience, praising them for their activism and empathy. "To be amongst all of you progressive, motivated, open-minded, changemakers, is what gives me hope for the future," he told the energetic crowd.

"Your optimism is inspiring—you see opportunities where other people see challenges; you seek solutions when others just focus on problems. You are the most engaged generation in history. You care about values, doing the right thing, and championing the causes that will shape your future," he complimented them.