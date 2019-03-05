Luke Perry's Son Withdraws From Participating in Upcoming Wrestling Show

Luke Perry's son will not be partaking in a wrestling match following the Riverdale star's death.

Bar Wrestling announced on Twitter that Jack Perry, who goes by the moniker Jungle Boy, "will no longer be wrestling at our March 13th show." The organization added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time."

Luke Perry died on Monday due to complications from a stroke that he had on Feb. 27. E! News learned that the 52-year-old was surrounded by his kids Jack and Sophie as well as his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other loved ones at the time of his death.

The actor's rep told E! News in a statement on Monday, "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."

His Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars as well as fellow celebrities took to Twitter on Monday to praise and honor the actor.